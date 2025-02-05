Black Sabbath Reuniting For Ozzy's Massive Final Show

Huge news came out of the UK overnight as Ozzy Osbourne's wish for a final Black Sabbath reunion show will be coming true with the original lineup of the band coming together one last time for Ozzy's final performance that will include an impressive lists of artists including Metallica, Pantera, Slayer and more.

Here is the official announcement: The original Black Sabbath - Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward - will play for the first time in 20 years. The band will take to the stage to headline BACK TO THE BEGINNING on July 5th at Villa Park.

The all-star event will celebrate the true creators of heavy metal and will see Ozzy Osbourne play his own short set before joining with Black Sabbath for his final bow.

"It's my time to go Back to the Beginning... time for me to give back to the place where I was born," Ozzy Osbourne said. "How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever."

Formed in Birmingham in 1968 and going on to become one of most successful metal bands of all time, Black Sabbath have sold over 75 million albums worldwide across their legendary career. Setting the blueprint for the many routes heavy metal took, Black Sabbath's influence and importance is as vital today as it was in the early 1970s.

Music Director Tom Morello said: "This will be the greatest heavy metal show ever."

BACK TO THE BEGINNING will feature sets from Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax and Mastodon

The all-day event will also feature a supergroup of musicians. Artists announced so far include Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), David Draiman (Disturbed), Duff McKagan & Slash (Guns 'n Roses), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis (Korn), KK Downing, Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Mike Bordin (Faith No More), Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian (Anthrax), Sleep Token ii (Sleep Token), Papa V Perpetua (Ghost), Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), Wolfgang Van Halen and Zakk Wylde.

More names will be announced shortly.

Tickets go on sale at 10am GMT on Friday 14th February 2025 at LiveNation.co.uk.

All profits will go to the following charities: Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorns Children's Hospice, a Children's Hospice supported by Aston Villa.

