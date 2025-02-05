.

Singled Out: Sunmancer's Realms Of Dilemma

Metalcore band Sunmancer just released a new track called "Realms Of Dilemma" from their forthcoming "Everything Falls Apart" EP, and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

'Realms of Dilemma' is our first song that was written completely (musically) by our drummer Pat, which he leaned into samples and a different style of writing than our previous efforts.

This has ultimately given our sound a little more variation since everything before was mainly written by our guitarists Kyle and/or Jeremy.

The production of Realms of Dilemma was also handled by Pat, which he handled for our debut EP as well as our new EP 'Everything Falls Apart'. The lyrical theme focuses on finding a balance between morality and scepticism within religion.

