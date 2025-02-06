Iron Maiden Legend Nicko McBrain Has Mixed Emotions About Retirement

Legendary Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain shocked fans in early December when he announced that he was retiring from touring and he opened up about the decision in a new interview with Chaoszine
The 72-year-old drummer was asked how he feels two months after playing his final show with the band. He responded, Chaoszine (via Blabbermouth), "Mixed emotions, obviously. Making the decision to step back from touring has been - it was easy at the time, going towards the end of the tour.
"I kind of made my mind up when we got to North America and talked to the boys about it, mainly Steve [Harris] and then the management. And everybody went, 'Okay. If that's what you wanna do, we understand,' having my handicap, since my stroke and stuff like that. So having said that, I get up some days and I'm, like, 'I'm gonna miss the next tour and I'm not gonna be able to go out on the road.'
"It was an easy decision, but I wish I could still play with the guys. I wish I had my full fitness."
