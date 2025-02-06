Ozzy Osbourne Reveals That He Can No Longer Walk

Ozzy Osbourne made big news yesterday when he announced that he has put together an epic final concert in his hometown of Birmingham, England that will feature him reuniting with the original lineup of Black Sabbath, as well as performances from many high profile metal stars including Metallica, Pantera, Slayer, Anthrax, Lamb of God and more.

Like the theme to the title track to his acclaimed 2020 album "Ordinary Man", Ozzy put the show together to play a final farewell to his fans, his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne told the BBC. "Ozzy didn't have a chance to say goodbye to his friends, to his fans, and he feels there's no been no full stop. This is his full stop."

"He's doing great. He's doing really great," she told them of the show. "He's so excited about this, about being with the guys again and all his friends. It's exciting for everyone."

Ozzy, who is 76, has been sidelined by injury and health issues related to Parkinson's disease and he revealed on his SiriusXM channel the extent of his health ailments.

"I have made it to 2025. I can't walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I'm still alive. I may be moaning that I can't walk but I look down the road and there's people that didn't do half as much as me and didn't make it."

Despite that, Sharon told The Sun that Ozzy's voice is still strong. "He's very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this," she said of the historic concert dubbed Back To The Beginning. "Parkinson's is a progressive disease. It's not something you can stabilise. It affects different parts of the body and it's affected his legs. But his voice is as good as it's ever been."

