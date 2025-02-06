Singled Out: NERiMA's Reverence

NERiMA just released their brand new single "Reverence" and to celebrate we asked lead vocalist Lexi to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

I wrote "Reverence" way back in 2022 when we were still releasing our first album. I remember messing around on my acoustic and finding those first two chords, and I thought it sounded so... holy. And as a local musician, when I think of something sacred, I think of the spotlight. I've never cared about being famous, but being able to live off of your work is like the holy grail for all of us. So, it started off as a song about the wonders and horrors of fame, but I remember a specific moment that inspired the change in direction.

Back when I was 13, I was a huge fan of the bands that every alternative kid loves: Twenty One Pilots, Green Day, Panic! At The Disco. I remember I'd just discovered Paramore when I read this pretty dark interview Hayley did about how depressed she was during their fifth album cycle. And as a kid who hated their boring life and dreamt of having theirs everyday, it stuck with me. Having that "perfect" life and still struggling to be happy? I didn't want to think that was possible.

I stayed a fan of those bands and heard so many similar stories, but I didn't get it for a long time. Even now at 21, it's terrifying. But it did allow me to finally stop idolizing them and just see everyone as regular people, all dealing with the same stuff we do. It's weird seeing how important that part of my life was, knowing I can't go back to it now. I think everyone has that moment. I wouldn't call it growing out of it, because, for me, it wasn't going to happen naturally. I'd say it's choosing to let go and move on.

That memory is what I ended up writing "Reverence" about. It's a conversation with those celebrities, asking how they could be unhappy in that dream life, then skipping ahead to a future version of me who "learned her lesson." Of course, I no longer think the way I did at 13, so writing it now is kind of like me saying, "Hey world, I already know what would have happened if I didn't change, but I did, so please don't try to teach me anything." Now, we just have to wait and see.

