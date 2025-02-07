Imagine Dragons have announced that a new concert film will be hitting movie theaters on March 26th and 29th. The film was captured during the final show of their Loom North American Tour featuring the LA Film Orchestra with special arrangements from legendary game composer Inon Zur.
The band shared these details: Last October, we invited the @lafilmorchestra to join us onstage at the world famous Hollywood Bowl for our final show of the LOOM North America Tour. now, we are bringing that performance to the big screen in theaters around the world.
"Imagine Dragons: Live From The Hollywood Bowl (with the LA Film Orchestra) comes to cinemas March 26 & 29. Screening in ScreenX, 4DX and ULTRA 4DX where available."
Tickets go on sale February 12th. Find more details here
Imagine Dragons Recruited By NLE Choppa For 'Dare U'
Imagine Dragons To Rock Vietnam At The 8WONDER Winter Festival
KISS, Springsteen, Queen, Journey Lead AXS TV's Rocktober Concert Specials
Imagine Dragons Reveal Special Plans For North American Tour Finale
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals That He Can No Longer Walk- Iron Maiden Legend Nicko McBrain Has Mixed Emotions About Retirement- more
Black Sabbath Reuniting For Ozzy's Massive Final Show- Elton John and Brandi Carlile Team For 'Who Believes in Angels?'- more
Kenny Chesney Releasing His First Book 'HEART*LIFE*MUSIC'- Blake Shelton Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency- more
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Queen Announce Special Record Store Day Release
Imagine Dragons To Rock Movie Theaters With New Concert Film
Watch Def Leppard's 'Stand By Me' Video
Spiritbox Deliver 'No Loss, No Love' Video
Oasis' 'Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants' Getting 25th Anniversary Reissue
Elton John and Brandi Carlile Premiere 'Who Believes In Angels?' Video
Nothing More Expand 'Carnal' For Deluxe Edition
Meshuggah Unleash 'Ligature Marks' Video