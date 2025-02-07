Imagine Dragons To Rock Movie Theaters With New Concert Film

Imagine Dragons have announced that a new concert film will be hitting movie theaters on March 26th and 29th. The film was captured during the final show of their Loom North American Tour featuring the LA Film Orchestra with special arrangements from legendary game composer Inon Zur.

The band shared these details: Last October, we invited the @lafilmorchestra to join us onstage at the world famous Hollywood Bowl for our final show of the LOOM North America Tour. now, we are bringing that performance to the big screen in theaters around the world.

"Imagine Dragons: Live From The Hollywood Bowl (with the LA Film Orchestra) comes to cinemas March 26 & 29. Screening in ScreenX, 4DX and ULTRA 4DX where available."

Tickets go on sale February 12th. Find more details here

