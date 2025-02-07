Spiritbox Deliver 'No Loss, No Love' Video

Spiritbox have released a music video for their brand new single "No Loss, No Love," which is the latest taste of their forthcoming album "Tsunami Sea" that is set to arrive on March 7th. Partners + Associates Agency sent over the following details:

Produced by Dan Braunstein and Spiritbox's Mike Stringer, the track twists and turns, building from ominous tension to a crescendo of swirling chaos. "No Loss, No Love" feels like a companion to "Yellow Jacket" from the band's acclaimed Eternal Blue album.

Accompanying the track is a visually arresting music video, directed by Max Moore and Mike Stringer. Shot in Los Angeles, the video matches the song's frenetic energy, cutting between the band thrashing on a platform engulfed by crashing waves and LaPlante draped in pearls and bold, avant-garde glam, exuding an otherworldly presence. The contrast between organic destruction and meticulous artistry mirrors the sonic textures woven throughout "No Loss, No Love."

"No Loss, No Love" follows the heavy-hitting "Soft Spine" and melodic "Perfect Soul," which is currently climbing the Active Rock radio charts, this week reaching #25. Together, they offer yet another glimpse into Tsunami Sea, the two-time GRAMMY-nominated band's anticipated sophomore album arriving March 7th via Pale Chord / Rise Records.

With Tsunami Sea on the horizon, Spiritbox are preparing to unleash their most expansive vision yet. Before the album drops, the band kicks off their sold-out European tour on February 13th at London's iconic Alexandra Palace, marking their largest headline show to date with 10,000 tickets sold. From there, they'll continue across Europe before launching into the Tsunami Sea North American Tour, beginning April 3rd in Dallas, TX. The 24-date trek-produced by Live Nation-brings Loathe, Dying Wish, and GEL along for the ride, tearing through cities across the U.S. and Canada.

This summer, Spiritbox will step onto even bigger stages, joining Linkin Park for select stadium dates in Italy, the Netherlands, and the UK. Fans should keep their ear to the ground for more Spiritbox tour dates to come.

