Black Sabbath Classic Album Remastered For Special Reissue

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi shared that the band's 1987 album "The Eternal Idol" has been remastered and will be available as a limited edition vinyl for Record Store Day, as well as released on CD and digitally.

Iommi took to X to share, "Writing on X this morning, "We've gone back to the original analogue tapes and had everything newly remastered, and it's sounding better than ever. It'll be available on vinyl, CD, and digitally for Record Store Day 2025. The limited edition ruby vinyl looks fantastic! Can't wait for you all to hear it- Tony"

Record Store Day says of the special vinyl edition: "The Eternal Idol is the 13th album from Black Sabbath, originally released in late 1987. Now available for the first time domestically on 140g red translucent vinyl.

"It's the first Sabbath album to feature vocalist Tony Martin, who would sing across five Sabbath studio albums between 1987-1995 (excluding 1992's Dehumanizer). Features the hit 'The Shining'."

