Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi shared that the band's 1987 album "The Eternal Idol" has been remastered and will be available as a limited edition vinyl for Record Store Day, as well as released on CD and digitally.
Iommi took to X to share, "Writing on X this morning, "We've gone back to the original analogue tapes and had everything newly remastered, and it's sounding better than ever. It'll be available on vinyl, CD, and digitally for Record Store Day 2025. The limited edition ruby vinyl looks fantastic! Can't wait for you all to hear it- Tony"
Record Store Day says of the special vinyl edition: "The Eternal Idol is the 13th album from Black Sabbath, originally released in late 1987. Now available for the first time domestically on 140g red translucent vinyl.
"It's the first Sabbath album to feature vocalist Tony Martin, who would sing across five Sabbath studio albums between 1987-1995 (excluding 1992's Dehumanizer). Features the hit 'The Shining'."
Black Sabbath Reuniting For Ozzy's Massive Final Show
Metal Supergroup Crucial Velocity Deliver New album 'Controller'
Tony Iommi and Glenn Hughes Recorded Song With Robbie Williams
Ozzy Admits Van Halen Blew Black Sabbath Off The Stage (2024 In Review)
Warped Tour Return Expands With Even More Bands- Black Sabbath Classic Album Remastered For Special Reissue- more
Watch Def Leppard's 'Stand By Me' Video- Spiritbox Deliver 'No Loss, No Love' Video- Elton John and Brandi Carlile Premiere 'Who Believes In Angels?' Video- more
Kenny Chesney Releasing His First Book 'HEART*LIFE*MUSIC'- Blake Shelton Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency- more
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Warped Tour Return Expands With Even More Bands
Black Sabbath Classic Album Remastered For Special Reissue
Dave Stewart Does Bob Dylan For Record Store Day
Pistols At Dawn Share 'You Forever' Ahead Of Valentine's Day
Society 1 Preview 'Everyone Dies (Rock Stars Don't Count)' Documentary
Rivetskull To Pay Tribute To Ronnie James Dio With Special Show
Deep Purple's Simon McBride Gives Duran Duran's 'Ordinary World' A Makeover
The Sweet Share 'Insane' New Single