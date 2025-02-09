Punk rock legends Descendents will be headlining the Punk In The Park festival's debut installment in the city of Portland, OR on Saturday, June 28th at Waterford Park.
The Descendents will be joined in the all-star punk rock lineup that will also feature performances from Screeching Weasel, Propagandhi, 7Seconds, Mustard Plug, Swingin' Utters and more.
According to the announcement, the Portland stop of North America's premier outdoor punk rock and craft beer event will offer craft beer sampling as a $15 add-on purchase for those 21+, showcasing the best local, regional, and national craft beer, hard seltzer, and cider from Noon to 3:00 PM. Food will also be available for purchase from local food trucks and vendors in the General Admission and VIP areas, with vegan options included.
Bad Religion Lead Punk In The Park AZ Lineup
Pennywise Lead Punk In The Park San Francisco
The Offspring and Pennywise Lead Punk In The Park San Diego Lineup
Alkaline Trio, The Vandals, Dead Kennedys, Black Flag Lead Punk In The Park Orlando
Warped Tour Return Expands With Even More Bands- Black Sabbath Classic Album Remastered For Special Reissue- more
Watch Def Leppard's 'Stand By Me' Video- Spiritbox Deliver 'No Loss, No Love' Video- Elton John and Brandi Carlile Premiere 'Who Believes In Angels?' Video- more
Kenny Chesney Releasing His First Book 'HEART*LIFE*MUSIC'- Blake Shelton Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency- more
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Ex-KISS and Megadeth Stars Reveal Best And Worst Moments With The Bands
The Doors Celebrate 'Morrison Hotel' Anniversary With Giveaway
The Funeral Portrait and Lilith Czar Share 'Hearse For Two' Video
Descendents Lead Punk In The Park Portland Lineup
Gino Vannelli Has 'No Where To Go But Up' With New Video
Rock Hall Celebrates 30 Years Of Mandoki Soulmates With A Memory Of Our Future
American Football Aid L.A. Fire Relief With New Live Album
Robert Jon & The Wreck 'Sittin' Pretty' With New Track