Descendents Lead Punk In The Park Portland Lineup

Punk rock legends Descendents will be headlining the Punk In The Park festival's debut installment in the city of Portland, OR on Saturday, June 28th at Waterford Park.

The Descendents will be joined in the all-star punk rock lineup that will also feature performances from Screeching Weasel, Propagandhi, 7Seconds, Mustard Plug, Swingin' Utters and more.

According to the announcement, the Portland stop of North America's premier outdoor punk rock and craft beer event will offer craft beer sampling as a $15 add-on purchase for those 21+, showcasing the best local, regional, and national craft beer, hard seltzer, and cider from Noon to 3:00 PM. Food will also be available for purchase from local food trucks and vendors in the General Admission and VIP areas, with vegan options included.

