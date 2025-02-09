Ex-KISS and Megadeth Stars Reveal Best And Worst Moments With The Bands

Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick and Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson were the special guests on a new episode of The SDR Show along with Marina V to discuss their new collaboration and during the chat Kulick and Effefson reveals the best and worst moments with KISS and Megadeth.

We were sent this overview of the show: Marina V, Bruce Kulick and David Ellefson join Ralph Sutton and Dov Davidoff and they discuss How Marina V came to meet and work with David Ellefson and Bruce Kulick, Marina growing up in Russia and not having a musical family, the first time Bruce Kulick and David Ellefson worked together, musicians with synesthesia, Marina's music for kids, home concerts during the pandemic, Dave Ellefson acting in the movie Bunker Heights, Marina's weirdest experience while doing home concerts, a game to test the guests knowledge on whether the lyrics are fake, rock or from Shakespeare, Bruce Kulick and David Ellefson's favorite/worst memories with Kiss and Megadeth, Marina V's first concert, first drug and first sexual experience.

On the best and worst moments from the band they're best known for:

Kulick: "The worst was losing Eric. The best, well, I got to play Madison Square Garden. I made it!"

Ellefson: "The best was winning a Grammy. The worst was when Nick Menza left the band."

On if he's surprised that Gene Simmons is on tour, Kulick says: "It's not about the money. He loves to play. He has to do it, or he'll die." Check out the episode below:

