Gemini Syndrome Reveal New Song 'Suffer In Silence'

Gemini Syndrome have shared their new track "Suffer In Silence", which is a taste of their forthcoming album "Origin: From Nothingness to Everything." TAG sent over the following details:

Before the LUX trilogy, there was nothing. Now, Gemini Syndrome unveils the origin story - Origin: From Nothingness to Everything-a prequel that explores the space where transformation begins. More than just an album, it is a ritual, a sonic initiation into the unknown. While the full experience will arrive later this year, the band is releasing one single at a time, allowing each piece of the puzzle to be absorbed before the full revelation.

Produced by Matt Good, this album is an alchemical process-raw, unfiltered, and designed to transmute chaos into clarity, destruction into rebirth. It is both their heaviest and most beautiful work to date, unconcerned with expectation and dedicated solely to truth. "This album is about the space before everything," says drummer Brian Steele Medina.

"It's the chaos, the void-where transformation begins. We stopped worrying about what people expected and just made something real, a ritual of transmutation that we want to take our listeners through, step by step. We're releasing this album one song one at a time because each piece is part of a bigger picture, and we want each one to have a chance to breathe. It's a journey," adds guitarist Meegs Rascon.

Vocalist Aaron Nordstrom continues, "This album is a departure from the norm. We didn't want to just be loud for the sake of it; we wanted to be true. This is us, unapologetically."

Brian Steele Medina concludes, "That's why we're giving 'ORIGIN' to the world in pieces, because each song is part of the story we're telling-a story of authenticity, chaos, and rebirth. Each one is a piece of the puzzle."

The album's sound is forged by the unique contributions of each band member. Meegs Rascon delivers dark, atmospheric guitar work, blending heavy riffs with brooding melodies that push the music's intensity. AP Paveri's intricate basslines provide a deep, pulsing foundation, amplifying the album's relentless energy. Brian Steele Medina commands the rhythm section with thunderous drumming-dynamic, primal, and explosive. At the forefront, Aaron Nordstrom's vocals shift between haunting vulnerability and searing power, carving a direct emotional connection with the listener. Together, these four forces create a sonic landscape that is both primal and transcendent-a fusion of aggression, introspection, and raw authenticity.

With Origin: From Nothingness to Everything, Gemini Syndrome extends an invitation- step into the unknown, embrace the process, and undergo the initiation. Each song serves as a catalyst for personal alchemy, revealing deeper truths along the way.

