Gino Vannelli Has 'No Where To Go But Up' With New Video

Gino Vannelli celebrated the release of his new album "The Life I Got (To My Most Beloved)" by sharing a music video for the song "No Where To Go But Up". SRO sent over the following details:

Written through a time of personal hardship as his late wife battled cancer, the self-written and self-produced album "The Life I Got (To My Most Beloved)" contains 11 finely etched tracks encompassing the emotional turmoil of losing one's soulmate and finding the will to carry on.

The heartfelt, life-affirming, and anthemic "No Where to Go But Up" is designed to take listeners higher in the face of life's obstacles and challenges. GINO's voice effortlessly soars in this alluring merger of pop, soul, and jazz as he delivers a lyric-"Up is your only friend"-that sounds like the only sane way to navigate tough times.

"It's a really nice video, full of smiling faces of young aspiring dancers, singers, and musicians," says Gino about the "No Where to Go But Up" video. "Two long days, shot in the streets of Belgrade, but worth every bead of sweat. And as for me, just what the doctor ordered...have a good time! Thank you all"

The Life I Got (To My Most Beloved) is Gino's most intimate release in his expansive 50+ year career with sales exceeding 20 million albums worldwide. Marking his 22nd album overall and his first new studio album since 2019, it was written, arranged, produced, and recorded by GINO and co-producer Peter Fil at Inka Studio in Portland, OR, where GINO resides.

Related Stories

Gino Vannelli Previews New Album With 'Stormy River' Video

Gino Vannelli Premieres 'Keep On Walking' Video

News > Gino Vannelli