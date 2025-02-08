Singled Out: Nolwenn's Lone Little Bird

Singer-Songwriter Nolwenn recently released her 13-track debut album "Moonflower Vol. 1" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about one of the tracks and she selected "Lone Little Bird". Here is the story:
My song Lone Little Bird was written as I was hospitalized for anorexia nervosa in an eating disorders clinic. I had made a few friends in my past two hospitalizations over there in 2020, and one of those friends I saw again then in 2022.
She wasn't doing so well in 2020 but it was nothing compared to 2022 : she had lost so much weight and overall, just looked so frail I wondered if she'd crumble under my fingers if I did so much as touch her. It was really really scary, and I wanted to tell her that, to help her get out of denial and realize she really needed to get better.
As I'm not great with words, I wrote her a song. We're both French but she was in England for a long time, so I knew she spoke English too and that's why I chose to write the song in English.
One day, long after I had written the song and had gone out of the clinic, I sent her the song and she told me she loved it. At first Lone little bird wasn't even supposed to be on Moonflower vol.1 but I chose to add it because of how much she told me she loved the little song. And today, we're both recovering from our eds and we're doing so much better !
What I want to tell with this song is a story of hope : even in the darkest times, there's always hope, even if it's such a tiny shred that you often forget it's here, it IS here. Life can be good I promise !
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
