The Doors Celebrate 'Morrison Hotel' Anniversary With Giveaway

02-09-2025
The Doors are celebrating the 55th anniversary of their beloved "Morrison Hotel" album by offering U.S. based fans the chance to win a 180g vinyl of the recently remastered version of the album.

The group shared, "55 years ago, The Doors released their 5th studio album, Morrison Hotel! The album marked The Doors' triumphant return to their Blues-rock roots, delivering raw energy and timeless tracks like "Roadhouse Blues" and "Peace Frog." It reached number four on the Billboard 200 and achieved international success, becoming The Doors' highest-charting album in the UK.

"In celebration of the 55th anniversary of MORRISON HOTEL, we are giving away a 180g vinyl of the 1970 masterpiece. Recently released, this version is cut from the original analog master tapes and includes an exclusive insert featuring recollections from band members and studio personnel, compiled by Doors archivist David Dutkowski. Now available on The Doors store.

"Listen to hit tracks like 'Roadhouse Blues,' 'Peace Frog,' 'Waiting for the Sun,' and more, with a better sound than ever." enter here

