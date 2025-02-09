The Funeral Portrait and Lilith Czar Share 'Hearse For Two' Video

The Funeral Portrait have recruited Lilith Czar as a special guest on their new single and video "Hearse For Two", the final track of their latest studio album "Greetings From Suffocate City", which arrived last September.

Vocalist Lee Jennings had this to say, "'Hearse for Two' is one of the most personal and emotional songs we've ever written. The track captures the intensity of love and loss, and having Lilith Czar join us on this journey brought an entirely new depth to the song.

"Her raw energy and powerful presence in both the recording and the music video perfectly complement the story we're telling. We're so proud to share this collaboration, and hope it resonates deeply with everyone who watches and listens."

Lilith Czar added. "After speaking with Lee and learning the story behind 'Hearse For Two,' my heart ached for the depth of loss and love it carried, and I felt a profound responsibility to deliver my absolute best in the studio.

"I understand heartbreak and the kind of loss that leaves a void you're not sure can ever be filled, so singing alongside The Funeral Portrait felt like a catharsis- a chance to channel that pain into something meaningful."

