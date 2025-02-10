Def Leppard, Weezer, Bret Michaels Lead Rockin' Thunder Lineup

Def Leppard, Weezer, and Poison frontman Bret Michaels lead the lineup for the Edmonton edition of the Rockin' Thunder Festival that will be taking place on July 11th and 12th at the Exhibition Lands Racetrack.

Organizers shared, "The ground will tremble. The air will crackle. Edmonton, brace yourself for Rockin' Thunder, a two-day rock festival that will ignite the Exhibition Lands Racetrack this July 11th and 12th.

"Def Leppard, Weezer, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Stone Temple Pilots, and a host of other rock gods will descend upon the city, unleashing a symphony of shredding guitars and thunderous drums."

The festival will kick off on Friday, July 11th with Def Leppard leading the bill that will also include Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Bret Michaels, Toque, and Queensryche.

The second night, Saturday, July 12th, will feature a headline set from Weezer and performances from Stone Temple Pilots, Sam Roberts Band and Default.

