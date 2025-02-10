New York Dolls' David Johansen Battling Stage 4 Cancer And Brain Tumor

New York Dolls legend David Johansen has revealed that he has been battling stage 4 cancer and a brain tumor. Sweet Relief has launched a fund to help with his treatment. Kid Logic Media sent over the following details:

David Johansen, legendary co-founder of the New York Dolls, has been living with stage 4 cancer and a brain tumor. Diagnosed in 2020, Johansen made the decision to keep his illness private, but due to the severe financial burden, he is ready to share. In November 2024, he fell and broke his back in two places, which required surgery. Despite a successful procedure, David is bedridden and incapacitated. For the best chance of recovery, he requires around-the-clock care.

Assisting in the Johansen family recovery efforts, Sweet Relief launched the David Johansen Fund. The most immediate needs are full time nursing, physical therapy and funding for day to day vital living expenses. With professional specialized care, the Johansen family remains hopeful that David can regain some mobility and independence. Sweet Relief is also offering a special Johansen T-shirt with all proceeds going to his treatment.

Johansen shares, "We've been living with my illness for a long time, still having fun, seeing friends and family, carrying on, but this tumble the day after Thanksgiving really brought us to a whole new level of debilitation. This is the worst pain I've ever experienced in my entire life. I've never been one to ask for help, but this is an emergency. Thank you."

Aric Steinberg, Executive Director at Sweet Relief Musicians Fund adds, "Sweet Relief is honored to help David and his family during this difficult time in their lives. Our Directed Artist Funds can provide a meaningful solution when the community rallies around the recipient, and we anticipate that David's community will be eager to help here. His influence on the musical landscape with the New York Dolls is indelible, and his career as an actor and an artist has touched many people around the world. He's been knocked down but we're here to help him back up with the help of his family, friends and wider community of supporters."

David was recently the subject of Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi's documentary Personality Crisis: One Night Only which brilliantly captures an evening of David's songs and storytelling, and gives a little context to the wild tapestry of David's life. David was the lead singer and songwriter of the legendary New York Dolls, widely acknowledged as one of the first (and coolest) punk bands. David started his own group, the David Johansen band, before reinventing himself yet again in the 1980s as Buster Poindexter. Inspired by his passion for the blues and arcane American folk music David formed the group The Harry Smiths, and toured the world performing the songs of Howlin' Wolf with Hubert Sumlin and Levon Helm. Of all these incarnations, David is most often recognized for his work in a handful of beloved films, like the Christmas classic Scrooged, and the race track comedy Let it Ride. He continues to host his weekly radio show "The Mansion of Fun" on Sirius XM. David had an exhibition of his paintings in New York this past summer at Elliot Templeton Fine Arts gallery. Find more details and donate here

