The Dollyrots and Don't Panic Teaming For UK Tour

The Dollyrots and Don't Panic have announced that they will be teaming up to launch a coheadlining tour of the UK this spring that will feature nine shows all over the UK to parts of England, Scotland and Wales .
The tour will be kicking off in Glasgow on April 25th, will include a return to London's famous New Cross Inn, and will be wrapping up at the famed Key Club in Leeds on May 3rd.
Don't Panic's Ted Felicetti had this to say, "Coming to the UK has become our band's favo(u)rite annual tour. Yes I added the extra 'U' just for you guys over across the pond! Our first time coming there as a full band was with our friends the Dollyrots, and it was so amazingly fun a few years ago that we decided, hey, let's do that again! So we are back baby! Twice the fun, twice the awesome and all the rock and roll you can handle. We will be bringing some new music, some new merch, and we plan on binge watching all the 'Naked Attraction' we can stomach. You are not going to wanna miss this show"
The Dollyrots frontwoman Kelly Ogden added, "The UK is a place we hold near and dear to our hearts, and it's been a whole two years since we've been able to bring our cheeky American bubblegum punk overseas. Last time around we toured the UK with Don't Panic and it went so awesomely that we decided to make the sequel! We all come from punk rock roots & the Bowling For Soup family, so in a lot of ways this is a joyous reunion. Let's kick this tour in the bollocks, or nuts, or whatever you wanna say, let's just get awesome!"
Don't Panic have just released a brand new covers EP -called that "Under Cover Vol II" that features a cover of Cyndie Lauper's classic "Time After Time" that included a guest appearance from Kelly. Stream the song and see the dates below:
April 25th - Glasgow - Attic Bar
April 26th - Manchester - AATMA
April 27th - London - New Cross Inn
April 28th - Nottingham - Bodega
April 29th - Birmingham - Asylum 2
April 30th - Swansea - The Bunkhouse
May 1st - Southampton - The Joiners
May 2nd - Milton Keynes - Craufurd Arms
May 3rd - Leeds - Key Club
