Black Veil Brides Added To Warped Tour Lineup

Black Veil Brides have been added to the lineup of the Vans Warped Tour, organizers just announced. The band will be performing at the Long Beach, Ca and Orlando, FL stops of the festival's mini-tour.

The famed music festival tour was brought back this year to celebrate their 30th anniversary and will have three stops including June 14th and 15th in Washington DC at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, July 26th and 27th in Long Beach, CA at the Shoreline Waterfront, and November 15th and 16 in Orlando, FL at the Camping World Stadium Campus.

Organizers shared via social media, "important announcement!! Black Veil Brides are coming to the vans warped tour long beach and orlando! they're excited and also sorry (take whichever feeling u need)".

Other recent additions include Spray Allen, Jakobs Castle, and Carpool for the Washington D.C. show, Arrows In Action and Deathbyromy for the Orlando show, and Terror Reid, Ava Maybee, Bryce Vine, Dye and The Paradox for Long Beach.

