Black Veil Brides have been added to the lineup of the Vans Warped Tour, organizers just announced. The band will be performing at the Long Beach, Ca and Orlando, FL stops of the festival's mini-tour.
The famed music festival tour was brought back this year to celebrate their 30th anniversary and will have three stops including June 14th and 15th in Washington DC at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, July 26th and 27th in Long Beach, CA at the Shoreline Waterfront, and November 15th and 16 in Orlando, FL at the Camping World Stadium Campus.
Organizers shared via social media, "important announcement!! Black Veil Brides are coming to the vans warped tour long beach and orlando! they're excited and also sorry (take whichever feeling u need)".
Other recent additions include Spray Allen, Jakobs Castle, and Carpool for the Washington D.C. show, Arrows In Action and Deathbyromy for the Orlando show, and Terror Reid, Ava Maybee, Bryce Vine, Dye and The Paradox for Long Beach.
Warped Tour Return Expands With Even More Bands
Vans Warped Tour Lineup Taking Shape
311 Gearing Up For Busy 2025 Including Return Of Warped Tour
First Vans Warped Tour 2025 Performers Announced
Vince Neil's Airplane Involved In Fatal Crash- Jack White Celebrating Tour Launch With No Name Tour Live EP- Black Veil Brides Added To Warped Tour Lineup- more
New York Dolls' David Johansen Battling Stage 4 Cancer And Brain Tumor- Imagine Dragons Expand 'Smoke + Mirrors' For 10th Anniversary- more
Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony Vocalists Announced- MerleFest Shares Finalists for the 10th Annual Band Competition- more
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
Jack White Celebrating Tour Launch With No Name Tour Live EP
Black Veil Brides Added To Warped Tour Lineup
Cavalera Launching Third World Trilogy' U.S. Tour
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Plot North American Tour
My Morning Jacket Get Heavy With 'Squid Ink'
Steel Panther and Buckcherry Teaming Up For The Northern Exposure Tour
Robin Mcauley Shares His 'Wonders of the World'
Vision of Disorder Offshoot Rollin' Coffin Streams 'Sun and Rain' Visualizer