Cavalera Launching Third World Trilogy' U.S. Tour

Max and Iggor Cavalera will be hitting the road with their extreme metal band Cavalera for the Third World Trilogy' U.S. Tour, which will be kicking off next week and will feature support from Necrot and Dead Heat.

Max Cavalera had this to say, "We are really excited to bring the 'Third World Trilogy', featuring Schizophrenia, to the US! If you want to hear fast riffs, pummeling drums, thunderous bass, and schizophrenic leads, jump in our pit!!"

Iggor added, "I'm super excited about this upcoming us tour, is one of those rare chances to see our first releases on our most purest form performed live. I hope to see you all in the pit!!! Don't sleep on these dates. You have been warned. X"

02/19/25 Cottonwood, AZ @ Queen B Vinyl Cafe*

02/20/25 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

02/21/25 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

02/22/25 Chico, CA @ Senator Theater

02/23/25 Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

02/24/25 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

02/26/25 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

02/27/25 Portland, OR @Roseland Theater

03/03/25 Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

03/05/25 Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues

03/06/25 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

03/07/25 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small's Theatre

03/09/25 Boston, MA @ Paradise

03/11/25 Albany, NY @ Empire Live

03/12/25 Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

03/13/25 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

03/14/25 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

03/15/25 Greensboro, NC @ Hanger 1819

03/16/25 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater

03/17/25 Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

03/18/25 Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

03/20/25 New Orleans, LA @ Howlin' Wolf

03/21/25 Houston, TX Hell's Heroes Fest ^

03/22/25 Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City

03/23/25 Dallas, TX @ Echo Music Hall

03/24/25 Wichita, KS @ WAVE

03/26/25 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

03/27/25 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

03/28/25 Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

03/30/25 Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

* - No NECROT

^ - No Support

