Cavalera Launching Third World Trilogy' U.S. Tour

Max and Iggor Cavalera will be hitting the road with their extreme metal band Cavalera for the Third World Trilogy' U.S. Tour, which will be kicking off next week and will feature support from Necrot and Dead Heat.
Max Cavalera had this to say, "We are really excited to bring the 'Third World Trilogy', featuring Schizophrenia, to the US! If you want to hear fast riffs, pummeling drums, thunderous bass, and schizophrenic leads, jump in our pit!!"
Iggor added, "I'm super excited about this upcoming us tour, is one of those rare chances to see our first releases on our most purest form performed live. I hope to see you all in the pit!!! Don't sleep on these dates. You have been warned. X"
02/19/25 Cottonwood, AZ @ Queen B Vinyl Cafe*
02/20/25 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
02/21/25 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
02/22/25 Chico, CA @ Senator Theater
02/23/25 Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse
02/24/25 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
02/26/25 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
02/27/25 Portland, OR @Roseland Theater
03/03/25 Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
03/05/25 Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues
03/06/25 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
03/07/25 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small's Theatre
03/09/25 Boston, MA @ Paradise
03/11/25 Albany, NY @ Empire Live
03/12/25 Wilmington, DE @ The Queen
03/13/25 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
03/14/25 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
03/15/25 Greensboro, NC @ Hanger 1819
03/16/25 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater
03/17/25 Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
03/18/25 Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
03/20/25 New Orleans, LA @ Howlin' Wolf
03/21/25 Houston, TX Hell's Heroes Fest ^
03/22/25 Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City
03/23/25 Dallas, TX @ Echo Music Hall
03/24/25 Wichita, KS @ WAVE
03/26/25 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
03/27/25 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
03/28/25 Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
03/30/25 Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
* - No NECROT
^ - No Support
