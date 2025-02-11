.

Jizzy Pearl's Love-Hate Launching 'Punk Rock Fiesta!'

Jizzy Pearl's Love/Hate will be releasing their new album "Punk Rock Fiesta!" on March 1, 2025, and they are giving fans an early taste by sharing a new single called "You're Gonna Burn".

We were sent the following details: From the Sunset Strip to stages worldwide, Jizzy Pearl has made his mark on rock history, selling over 600,000 album sand sharing the stage with AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Skid Row, and Dio. He currently sings for Quiet Riot and has recorded and toured with RATT and L.A. Guns. Now, he delivers a powerhouse collection of songs, capturing the fire and energy of no-frills rock 'n' roll-it's Punk Rock Fiesta!

Punk Rock Fiesta! is a high-octane ride that leans into the rebellious spirit of classic, streetwise rock. Featuring blistering guitar solos and Jizzy's signature vocals-equal parts grit and soul-the album is a relentless sonic assault.

The lead single, "You're Gonna Burn," is already creating a buzz, showcasing former Love/Hate member Darren Housholder's electrifying guitar work alongside Jizzy's commanding presence.

"Rock 'n' roll should be dangerous, unpredictable, and make you feel something," says Jizzy Pearl. "We wanted to bring back that energy that made music exciting in the first place. This record is screaming, loud, and full of old-school rock 'n' roll soul!"

