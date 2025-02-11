Sammy Hagar Leads Lineup of Stagecoach Festival's Palomino Stage

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar will be rocking the Palomino Stage as the Sunday headliner at this year's Stagecoach festival that will be taking place on April 25th through 27th at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA.
Organizers have revealed the full lineup for the Palomino Stage that will also include performances from Lana Del Rey, Nelly, Whiskey Myers, Sierra Ferrell, Koe Wetzel, Dylan Gossett, Goo Goo Dolls, Tracy Lawrence, and more.
Hagar previously said of the appearance "Get ready, y'all! Sammy will be rocking Stagecoach Festival in 2025! Let the good times roll and prepare to snag your tickets next Friday, 9/13 at 11am PT!"
Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll and Luke Combs are all set to headline the event this year, country music's premiere music festival that takes place at the same location as the Coachella festival.
PALOMINO STAGE FULL LINEUP:
Friday, April 25
Lana Del Rey
Whiskey Myers
Sierra Ferrell
Nikki Lane
Drake Milligan
Tanner Usrey
Noeline Hofmann
Saturday, April 26
Nelly
Koe Wetzel
Dylan Gossett
Tommy James & the Shondells
Crystal Gayle
Myles Kennedy
Kashus Culpepper
Sunday, April 27
Sammy Hagar
Goo Goo Dolls
Tracy Lawrence
Treaty Oak Revival
The Bacon Brothers
Angel White
Waylon Wyatt
Sammy Hagar and Joe Bonamassa Team For 'Fortune Teller Blues'
Sammy Hagar And Matt Sorum Lead Rock For Responders Benefit Concert Lineup
Sammy Hagar Reassures Fans After Tour Retirement Comments
Sammy Hagar Wants To Retire From Touring
Vince Neil's Airplane Involved In Fatal Crash- Jack White Celebrating Tour Launch With No Name Tour Live EP- Black Veil Brides Added To Warped Tour Lineup- more
New York Dolls' David Johansen Battling Stage 4 Cancer And Brain Tumor- Imagine Dragons Expand 'Smoke + Mirrors' For 10th Anniversary- more
Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony Vocalists Announced- MerleFest Shares Finalists for the 10th Annual Band Competition- more
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
Sammy Hagar Leads Lineup of Stagecoach Festival's Palomino Stage
Drive-By Truckers and Deer Tick Launching North American Summer Tour
Jack White Celebrating Tour Launch With No Name Tour Live EP
Black Veil Brides Added To Warped Tour Lineup
Cavalera Launching Third World Trilogy' U.S. Tour
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Plot North American Tour
My Morning Jacket Get Heavy With 'Squid Ink'
Steel Panther and Buckcherry Teaming Up For The Northern Exposure Tour