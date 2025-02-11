Sammy Hagar Leads Lineup of Stagecoach Festival's Palomino Stage

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar will be rocking the Palomino Stage as the Sunday headliner at this year's Stagecoach festival that will be taking place on April 25th through 27th at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA.

Organizers have revealed the full lineup for the Palomino Stage that will also include performances from Lana Del Rey, Nelly, Whiskey Myers, Sierra Ferrell, Koe Wetzel, Dylan Gossett, Goo Goo Dolls, Tracy Lawrence, and more.

Hagar previously said of the appearance "Get ready, y'all! Sammy will be rocking Stagecoach Festival in 2025! Let the good times roll and prepare to snag your tickets next Friday, 9/13 at 11am PT!"

Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll and Luke Combs are all set to headline the event this year, country music's premiere music festival that takes place at the same location as the Coachella festival.

PALOMINO STAGE FULL LINEUP:

Friday, April 25

Lana Del Rey

Whiskey Myers

Sierra Ferrell

Nikki Lane

Drake Milligan

Tanner Usrey

Noeline Hofmann

Saturday, April 26

Nelly

Koe Wetzel

Dylan Gossett

Tommy James & the Shondells

Crystal Gayle

Myles Kennedy

Kashus Culpepper

Sunday, April 27

Sammy Hagar

Goo Goo Dolls

Tracy Lawrence

Treaty Oak Revival

The Bacon Brothers

Angel White

Waylon Wyatt

Related Stories

Sammy Hagar and Joe Bonamassa Team For 'Fortune Teller Blues'

Sammy Hagar And Matt Sorum Lead Rock For Responders Benefit Concert Lineup

Sammy Hagar Reassures Fans After Tour Retirement Comments

Sammy Hagar Wants To Retire From Touring

News > Sammy Hagar