Singled Out: The Dream Eaters' Spank Bank

Brooklyn-based indie/dream pop duo The Dream Eaters recently released their "Deathbed Visions" EP and to celebrate we asked Jake Zavracky to tell us about the single "Spank Bank". Here is the story:

I was in my kitchen humming to myself and those words just came out, "every little picture of you is like a present for my spank bank" and I just went upstairs and grabbed a guitar and sang the chorus into the voice memo recorder on my phone, and in listening back to it just now it was remarkably close to the way it ended up, which is rare for me. It's always nice when you get an idea that comes with lyrics and it's already all essentially fully-formed. It makes the whole songwriting process considerably easier.

For me, and I imagine lots of songwriters, usually when you write something so fast it's likely to be quite simple, perhaps overly so. As in a pretty dumb song. But sometimes dumb is good, I love plenty of dumb songs. These days I try to put aside my personal feelings about a song because I've learned over the years that it's often the case that people think the songs that you personally think are the least impressive are the best ones. You just have to get used to that. You're really not the best judge, or I'm not anyway. Of course we have Elizabeth, who is the curator of everything Dream Eaters. Before we released SPANK BANK as a single, we'd released an abbreviated version of it on social media, and it did really well, so we knew people were connecting with it.

From a technical standpoint, a melody that consistently hammers a major 2nd the way the melody SPANK BANK does is unusual. I'm sure there's plenty of precedence for it, but I think that makes it pretty unique in the realm of pop songs.

I doubt that in 5-10 years from now I'll be thinking "SPANK BANK, that's one of my best songs". But it definitely works. And it came out great.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

