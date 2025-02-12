2025 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees Announced

The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame announced their nominees for induction later this year. The Cleveland, Oh institution revealed the list this morning (February 12th) and opened fan voting.
The rock artist that are nominated this year include Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Phish, Soundgarden and The White Stripes.
Other nominees include pop singer Mariah Carey, 80s pop icon Cyndi Lauper, Mexican pop group Mana, and hip-hop duo Outkast. The inductees will be revealed later this year after votes are cast. Fans can vote here
