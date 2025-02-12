Converge Announce U.S. Spring Tour Dates

Converge have announced that they will be playing a handful of U.S. live dates this spring that are bookended by their appearance at the Sonic Temple festival (Columbus, OH) and Welcome to Rockville (Daytona, FL).

Fans will also catch the band live in Detroit at Lincoln Factory on May 10th, Chicago at the Bottom Lounge on May 11th, Nashville at the Basement East on May 12th and Birmingham at the Canteen on May 15th.

They will be taking the stage at the Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, OH on May 9th and the Welcome to Rockville Festival on May 15th in Daytona, FL. This summer they will appear at the Post. Festival in Indianapolis and Fire In The Mountains Festival in Cut Bank, MT.

Tickets for the headlines shows are set to go on sale this Friday, February 14th..

