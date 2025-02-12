Dim Gray Recruit Vaarin For 'Myopia'

Norwegian rockers Dim Gray have recruited Vaarin to guest on their new single "Myopia". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Shards", which is set to be released on February 28th.
Oskar Holldorff had this to say, "We are thrilled to feature Vaarin on 'Myopia'. She's an incredibly talented and interesting artist, and took ownership of the song from the first note. Her voice is full of suspense, which really underlines the drama and emotion in 'Myopia'. It's a song about echo chambers and tunnel vision; about tearing down something that belongs to someone else in order to build something in one's own image."
Vaarin added, "The first time I heard 'Myopia' I felt as if drawn into a mystical spell. The string arrangement, drums and melody made me think of infinity and a battle scene between man and nature. Being allowed to sing on this song is a great honour for me and I felt at home with the song from the very beginning. The mystery and emotion of the song touched my heart and my voice felt like a natural part of the spirit of the song. I hope the listener hears it the same way I do. Dim Gray is a group of inspiring musical chefs who create unique things. I am lucky to be a part of their world."
