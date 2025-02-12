IQ Premiere 'No Dominion' Music Video

Prog rockers IQ have released a music video for their new song "No Dominion", which is the first single from their forthcoming album "Dominion" that is set to be released on March 28th.
"Dominion" marks the group's first new music in six years since the release of their 2019 effort "Resistance". Peter Nicholls had this to say, "Hot on the heels of Resistance' six years ago! Yes, it's been a long time coming (we couldn't be accused of rushing these things!) but we're confident this album is really strong and has been worth the wait. To be releasing a new IQ album in our 44th year feels genuinely exciting".
Mike Holmes added, "We did actually write a lot more material for Dominion, but this choice of songs (and the running order) feels like a cohesive album to me. Even in this age of streaming individual songs I still approach a new album with a 'side one' and 'side two' thing in my head and the selection and placement of songs for Dominion just feels like a classic album should (I know, I'm using 'old people' speak!). "The original intention was to have a second disc of other material but that would have taken a lot longer to put together and we figured six years was quite enough. It does mean that there's already quite a bit of stuff ready for the next one."
Today, the band have released the video for the first single titled "No Dominion"
