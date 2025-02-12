.

letlive Reunite and Announce U.S., Euro and Australian Tours

letlive Reunite and Announce U.S., Euro and Australian Tours

letlive have reunited and revealed plans to launch their sincerely yours Tour of the United States, Europe and Australia, as well as make appearances at major music festivals When We Were Young, Vans Warped Tour, Louder Than Life, Jera Open Air, and 2000 Trees Festival.

The reunited lineup includes founding members Jason Aalon Butler (vocals), Jeff Sahyoun (guitar), and Jean Nascimento (guitar), and they are joined by Sage Webber (Point North) on drums and Skyler Acord (Issues) on bass.

"I think this is all happening out of necessity. The boys and I have expressed our need to play letlive. music again based on where we are in our lives individually and how the collective spiritual theme between us has aligned." Jason Aalon Butler explains. "Also, if you'll allow me to be presumptuous-I believe the world could use the ll.ove. Besides, soul punx never dies."

"We came from a time of building an audience in grassroots venues. I am grateful to be able to enter a new chapter of letlive., where our life experiences in the past few years can offer a new and exciting experience for our fans," says Jean Nascimento.

Jeff Sahyoun adds "letlive. represents a part of my life that refuses to be silenced. Coming back to it feels like fulfilling a calling-one that reminds me of why I ever started all of this in the first place."

letlive Reunite and Announce U.S., Euro and Australian Tours

