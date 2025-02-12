Memphis May Fire, New Years Day Lead Additions To Warped Tour

Memphis May Fire, New Years Day, Avril Lavigne and Vended have all been added to the lineup of the return of the Van Warped Tour this year, which is returning to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

As we previously reported, Black Veil Brides were also added to lineup on Tuesday (February 11th). They will be performing at the Long Beach, CA and Orlando, FL stops of the tour.

Memphis May Fire will rock Long Beach and Washington D.C., New Years Day are set to perform in Long Beach and Orlando, Avril Lavigne in D.C., and Vended will take the stage in Long Beach and Orlando.

The famed music festival tour was brought back this year to celebrate their 30th anniversary and will have three stops including June 14th and 15th in Washington DC at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, July 26th and 27th in Long Beach, CA at the Shoreline Waterfront, and November 15th and 16 in Orlando, FL at the Camping World Stadium Campus.

