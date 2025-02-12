Perfect Plan Stream New Song 'All Night'

Perfect Plan have shared a lyric video for their brand new single "All Night". The track will be featured on their forthcoming studio album, "Heart Of A Lion," which will arrive on February 28th.

Frontman Kent Hilli had this to say about the new song, "'All Night' is about the guy on the cover art of our album, a fictional story I made up with some personal experiences in the mix. He is a dreamer and a musician; he fails in life with everything he does, loses his job and then his love and girlfriend, gets dumped and gets depressed, fights his way back from being broke and then becomes a successful singer in a rock band.

"His girlfriend then wants him back, but the betrayal from her was too big, so he rejects her and moves on, meets someone new, but can't forget her and, after a few years, they meet again during one night", he adds. "His girlfriend hasn't been able to move on either and realized that she really loved him... It took them 'all night' but finally they find forgiveness and reconciliation with a happy ending."

He said of the album, "The new album is once again showcasing that we have developed and matured as a band in terms of songwriting and production. The melodies, riffs, and hooks that we have created on this album are, overall, the best we've done so far. I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished. Although our main influences like Survivor, Foreigner, Europe, Whitesnake are still shining through, there's that unmistakable PERFECT PLAN sound that is the driving center of it all. And I think we have strengthened that sound and identity."

"With 'Brace For Impact' we wanted to discover a new heavier and 'in your face' sound but on this album we are back to the sound of the first 2 albums, with more keyboards and bigger sound taking you back to the 80's with a modern touch and feel. On this album, we once again teamed up with Mårten Eriksson, whom we worked with on 'Time For A Miracle'", Hilli adds.

"Marten brought his extreme talent to the songs both co-producing with us and also did the mixing. Martens long experience as both songwriter and producer in the pop-industry brought so much to the table and the end result is simply fantastic. If you liked our previous albums, you are gonna love 'Heart Of A Lion!'."

