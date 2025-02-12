Singled Out: Newbridge's Howler

Halifax-based Americana and roots-rock band Newbridge just released their 70s rock inspired new single "Howler" and to celebrate we asked vocalist/guitarist Keith Maddison to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

It had been years since I had done anything with music, let alone anything publicly. I had this pent-up energy towards songwriting and it got to the point where the dam was about to burst. I needed to let it out. I wanted this band to be a band in the truest sense, where we create the songs together.

I had this idea for a while about a lone wolf character that blows in and out of people's lives with reckless emotional abandon. Maybe they have good intentions but also maybe not. But when I tried to put music to the words it just wasn't working. The band was struggling with it too.

It started to sound like a 70s rock song and we started getting some April Wine vibes. After that it really started to click. Warren was playing some out-of-this-world guitar riffs which we captured on the record. April Wine founder and frontman, Myles Goodwyn, and Warren were really close friends. Unfortunately Myles had passed a few weeks before the session. After the session Warren came into the control room and said "Man I think Myles is with us."

It was a really powerful moment for all of us, something we will never forget.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

