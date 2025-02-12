Watch TETRARCH's 'Never Again (Parasite)' Video

TETRARCH have shared a music video for their new single "Never Again (Parasite)", the second track they have revealed from their forthcoming album "The Ugly Side Of Me", which will arrive on May 9th.
They had this to say about the new single and video, "We are so excited to finally announce the release of our upcoming record, entitled The Ugly Side of Me, as well as our second single, 'Never Again (Parasite)'. 'Never Again (Parasite)' was such a fun song for us to write. It's very moody and dark but lyrically extremely easy for anyone to relate to.
"It's basically about losing trust in so many of the situations and people around you - while at the same time, isolating and losing a sense of self. It also kind of has a vibe of taking back what's yours and saying 'this won't happen to me ever again'. I suppose you can look at it either way. This song shows a very different side of our band especially coming off of our last single 'Live Not Fantasize'.
"This is also the first time we have featured Diamond on vocals in a capacity other than just background textures and we are super stoked for everyone to hear her voice in this way."
