Allman Brothers stars are reuniting once again under the moniker of The Brothers to play two shows at Madison Square Garden on April 15th and 16th.
The Brothers will feature Jaimoe, Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Oteil Burbridge & Marc Quinones along with Joe Russo, Reese Wynans and Issac Eady, and special guest Chuck Leavell.
They performed under that name at a special concert in March of 2020 at Madison Square Garden to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Allman Brothers Band.
Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow, February 14th at 10AM.
Allman Bros Bourbon Celebrates Anniversary Of 'Eat a Peach'
The Allman Betts Band Announce Lucky Sevens Tour
Win Trip To Macon For In Memory Of Dickey Betts Concert
The Life of Dickey Betts To Be Celebrated With Memorial Concert
Allman Bros Offshoot The Brothers Special Shows- Paul McCartney Third And Final Bowery Show- Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes Expand Live at the Greek- more
2025 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees Announced- letlive Reunite- Memphis May Fire, New Years Day Lead Additions To Warped Tour- more
Zach Bryan Recruits John Mayer For First Concert At Michigan Stadium- George Strait and Chris Stapleton Extend Run of Stadium Shows- more
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Allman Bros Offshoot The Brothers Announce Special Shows
Paul McCartney To Play Third And Final Rare Intimate Show At The Bowery
Metallica Celebrating Classic Albums With New Nixon Collection
Helloween Releasing Career Spanning Anthology For 40th Anniversary
Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke 'Back In The Game' With New Video
P.O.D. Team With Andres Gimenez For New Version of 'I Won't Bow Down'
Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes Expand Live at the Greek For 25th Anniversary
Queen's 'Crazy Little Thing Called Love' Surpasses 1 Billion Streams