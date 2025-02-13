.

Allman Bros Offshoot The Brothers Announce Special Shows

02-13-2025
Allman Brothers stars are reuniting once again under the moniker of The Brothers to play two shows at Madison Square Garden on April 15th and 16th.

The Brothers will feature Jaimoe, Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Oteil Burbridge & Marc Quinones along with Joe Russo, Reese Wynans and Issac Eady, and special guest Chuck Leavell.

They performed under that name at a special concert in March of 2020 at Madison Square Garden to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Allman Brothers Band.

Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow, February 14th at 10AM.

