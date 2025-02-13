Bad Company React To Rock Hall Nomination

Bad Company have reacted to their long overdue nomination to the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame. Like Foreigner, who were finally inducted last year, Bad Company have been eligible for induction for decades.

Members of the band took to social media to react to the news. Frontman Paul Rodgers shared, "If I were a gambling man I would wager that Bad Company fans and friends had something to do with this nomination for The Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame. I've been told there has been a movement afoot for some time, and we salute them for their persistence and dedication. Hopefully we are triumphant and get inducted and their efforts are realized. It would be an honor to join the great company already inducted."

Mick Ralphs said, "Paul called and gave me the brilliant news about Bad Company's nomination to The Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame. I am elated and think it is fantastic. If we are inducted it will be part of our Rock and Roll Fantasy!" -

Simon Kirke added, "I am very happy and honored that we have finally been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It's been a long time coming! I'm happy to dedicate this honor to Boz, who left us too soon. Congrats to Paul and Mick!"

Related Stories

Bad Company In The Studio For Debut's 50th Anniversary

Bad Company In the Studio For 'Desolate Angels' Anniversary

Paul Rodgers Nearly Lost His Voice From Multiple Strokes

Bad Company's Paul Rodgers Streams First New Solo Album In 25 Years

News > Bad Company