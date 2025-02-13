Helloween Releasing Career Spanning Anthology For 40th Anniversary

Metal veterans Helloween have announced that they will be celebrating their 40th anniversary with the March 28th release of a a brand new deluxe, career spanning anthology entitled "March Of Time (The Best Of 40 Years)"

Chipster sent over these details: Not many bands can lay claim to creating an entire genre, much less a movement that has continued to flourish for over four decades, but German heroes Helloween did exactly that. Combining the speed of thrash, the twin-guitar approach of NWOBHM, and the hymnal melodies of European folk music, Helloween paved their own path, creating a genre that would resonate for decades afterward: the mighty, dragon-slaying style known as power metal and every band that has raised a sword to honour and glory owes their life to this band, who are now celebrating 40 years of existence and still thriving.

To mark this momentous occasion, BMG is proud to present 'March Of Time (The Best Of 40 Years)', a storming, double-bass-led thrill ride through Helloween's triumphant history. Featuring 42 handpicked tracks from the early days to their staggeringly successful reunion, this massive compilation is the perfect companion on your epic quest to storm the 'Walls Of Jericho' and capture the 'Keeper Of The Seven Keys'. It might even drag you 'Straight Out Of Hell' when you're done.

Formed by Kai Hansen, Michael Weikath, Markus Grosskopf and Ingo Schwichtenberg, Helloween burst onto the scene in 1985 with their self-titled EP and quickly found fame as the leading lights of the German metal movement, setting new standards for melody and speed. Stepping down from the mic, guitarist Kai Hansen brought in 18-year-old Michael Kiske to front the band, and it wasn't long before they'd created their first true classic. 'Keeper Of The Seven Keys Part I' was stuffed to the gills with immortal anthems such as 'Future World' and 'I'm Alive', but it was 1988's second installment that made them famous on both sides of the Atlantic. Bolstered by 'I Want Out' and the high-flying 'Eagle Fly Free', 'Keeper Of The Seven Keys Part II' got them support slots with Iron Maiden, Ozzy and the Scorpions, but darker times loomed.

In 1989 Kai Hansen left the band to form Gamma Ray, and Helloween tried commercial rock for size with 'Pink Bubbles Go Ape'. After 1993's divisive 'Chameleon', they parted ways with drummer Ingo Schwichtenberg, who would sadly pass away two years later. Michael Kiske left the fold soon after. Helloween had come to a crossroads, and in 1994 they barreled though it recruiting Pink Cream 69 vocalist Andi Deris and making a staggering return to form with 'Master Of The Rings', the beginning of a new golden age. The albums that followed - 1996's 'The Time Of The Oath', 1998's 'Better Than Raw', and 2000's brooding 'The Dark Ride' - inspired a whole new generation to form bands, resulting in the glorious second wave of European power metal.

The entry of guitarist Sascha Gerstner (2002) and drummer Dani Löble (2005) to replace the departing band members Roland Grapow and Uli Kusch marked the definitive end of the line-up carousel and formed the core unit that has lasted ever since.

In 2016, Kai Hansen and Michael Kiske returned to the band to create a seven- member lineup for the Pumpkins United titled world tour, a celebration of their immense history. The tour became nothing less than a triumph and catapulted the band into new spheres: 69 Shows in 32 countries on three continents, selling out arenas and headlining the biggest festivals such as at Wacken, Rock Fest Barcelona or co-headlining Rock in Rio, their performances attracted more than one million fans and underpinned the status of Helloween.

It was such an incredible success, that the band entered the studio to create their monumental self-titled 16th studio album, an album that reached several No. 1 and top 10 positions all over the world. With no doubt, it proved to be the most important reunion in metal since Bruce Dickinson and Adrian Smith rejoined Iron Maiden.

With over 10 million albums sold, Helloween are one of Europe's most valuable exports, and they show no signs of slowing down. Featuring tracks from all 16 studio albums, 'March Of Time' is a magic book of epic tales waiting to unfold. All you have to do is follow the sign...

March Of Time (The Best Of 40 Years) contains 42 tracks curated by the band and remastered by Sascha "Busy" Bühren, mastering engineer of the band´s self-titled No 1 album Helloween from 2021 and will be available in the below formats :

• Deluxe limited edition, 5 red vinyl box set including art print and puzzle.

• Triple CD digisleeve with booklet.

• Digital download.

TRACKLISTING

"Walls Of Jericho/Ride The Sky"

"Metal Invaders"

"Victim Of Fate"

"How Many Tears"

"Eagle Fly Free"

"Halloween"

"A Tale That Wasn't Right"

"Future World"

"March Of Time"

"Dr. Stein"

"Keeper Of The Seven Keys"

"I Want You"

"Kids Of The Century"

"Number One"

"Windmill"

"Sole Survivor"

"Perfect Gentleman"

"In The Middle Of A Heartbeat"

"Why?"

"Forever And One (Neverland)"

"Power"

"Steel Tormentor"

"Hey Lord!"

"I Can"

"If I Could Fly"

"Mr. Torture"

"Hell Was Made In Heaven"

"Light The Universe"

"The Invisible Man"

"As Long As I Fall"

"Kill It"

"Where The Sinners Go"

"Are You Metal?"

"Nabataea"

"Straight Out Of Hell"

"Waiting For The Thunder"

"Heroes"

"My God-Given Right"

"Pumpkins United"

"Best Time"

"Fear Of The Fallen"

"Skyfall"

Related Stories

Helloween Preview 'Live At Budokan' With 'Save Us' Video

Helloween Preview 'Live At Budokan' With 'Eagles Fly Free' Video

Helloween Announce 'Live At Budokan' Album With 'Best Times' Video

Helloween To Be Inducted Into Metal Hall of Fame

News > Helloween