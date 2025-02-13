Paul McCartney To Play Third And Final Rare Intimate Show At The Bowery

Paul McCartney has announced his third and final show at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City this Friday, February 14th, which was already sold out.

The Beatles legend surprised fans on Tuesday with the announcement that he would play a rare intimate show at the venue that night that quickly sold out.

The next day, McCartney surprised fans again with the news that he would be taking the stage at the Bowery that night and tickets were again snatched up.

Tomorrow night's show marks the last concert at the venue. His team advises: All tickets for Paul McCartney's third and final show at the Bowery Ballroom on Friday have completely sold out.

Please refrain from lining up at the venue unless you have a ticket. There will be no tickets available at the door. Avoid purchasing tickets from third-party vendors. Fake tickets will not be honored and entry will be denied.

SIGNS OF A FAKE TICKET: Tickets for this event are PHYSICAL only. If someone sends you a digital ticket, it is a fake. Signs of a fake physical ticket include spelling mistakes, missing a Ticketmaster logo or watermark, or coloring that is not blue and white.

More than 1 ticket - individuals were only able to purchase 1 ticket. Be wary of anyone offering more than 1.

