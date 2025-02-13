.

Queen's 'Crazy Little Thing Called Love' Surpasses 1 Billion Streams

Bruce Henne | 02-13-2025
Queen's 'Crazy Little Thing Called Love' Surpasses 1 Billion Streams

(hennemusic) Queen's 1980 classic, "Crazy Little Thing Called Love", has topped 1 billion streams on Spotify. The band shared the news with fans via social media, writing "Thank you for listening."

The lead single to the band's album, "The Game", "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" was a global smash with the song going on to become Queen's first No. 1 hit in the US, where it eventually sold more than one million copies in the region.

A second US No. 1 hit from the record, "Another One Bites The Dust", would help "The Game" score Queen its only record to top the US album charts.

Get more details and stream the "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" video here

Related Stories
Queen's 'Crazy Little Thing Called Love' Surpasses 1 Billion Streams

Queen Announce Special Record Store Day Release

Brandi and the Alexanders Stream 'Black Cherry'

Queen Explore The Trident Drum Sound On The Story Of Queen I Special

Kelsie Watts To Make Broadway Debut In SIX The Musical

News > Queen

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

2025 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees Announced- letlive Reunite- Memphis May Fire, New Years Day Lead Additions To Warped Tour- more

Vince Neil's Airplane Involved In Fatal Crash- Jack White Celebrating Tour Launch With No Name Tour Live EP- Black Veil Brides Added To Warped Tour Lineup- more

Day In Country

Zach Bryan Recruits John Mayer For First Concert At Michigan Stadium- George Strait and Chris Stapleton Extend Run of Stadium Shows- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025

That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023

Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Latest News

Bad Company React To Rock Hall Nomination

Singled Out: Savelene's A New End

Allman Bros Bourbon Celebrates Anniversary Of 'Eat a Peach'

INXS's 'Listen Like Thieves' Expanded For 40th Anniversary

Punk Veterans Another Damn Disappointment (A.D.D.) Announce New Album

letlive Reunite and Announce U.S., Euro and Australian Tours

Eric Clapton Unplugged...Over 30 Years Later Now Streaming

AWOLNATION Shares Live Acoustic Video For 'Barbarian'