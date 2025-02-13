Singled Out: Savelene's A New End

.

02-13-2025
Hamilton, ON alt-metal rockers Savelene just released their new single, "A New End", and to celebrate we asked guitarist Dallas Toni to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

A New End is a special song for us in a few ways. The first is that I (Dallas - guitar) didn't even know it existed lol. I was cleaning up my computer one day and thought it might be a good idea to see what was hiding in the few "Untitled" files I had saved and lo and behold, there was this completed instrumental that I had no recollection of ever recording. I sent it over to Rich (Vocals) and by our next rehearsal he had already finished the vocals, exactly the way you hear them now.

The icing on the cake are the outstanding harmonies, performed by Jon Howard of Threat Signal, that really brought the song to a new level.

Sometimes songs take a long time to work through, with constant tweaking of sounds and discussions about this or that. A New End just sort of appeared and bypassed all that, as a pretty much fully formed final product. Hope you enjoy!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

News > Savelene

