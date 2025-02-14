Brian Setzer Unable To Play Guitar Due To Auto-Immune Disease

The Stray Cats icon Brian Setzer has revealed that he has been diagnosed with an auto-immune diesase that has left him unable to play guitar, but he believes he can "beat this".

He shared, "Hi everybody, I just wanted to check in with you all. Towards the end of the last Stray Cats tour I noticed that my hands were cramping up. I've since discovered that I have an auto-immune disease. I cannot play guitar.

"There is no pain, but it feels like I am wearing a pair of gloves when I try to play. I have seen some progress in that I can hold a pen and tie my shoes. I know this sounds ridiculous, but I was at a point where I couldn't even do that. Luckily, I have the best hospital in the world down the block from me. It's called the Mayo Clinic. I know I will beat this, it will just take some time.

"I love you all, Brian"

