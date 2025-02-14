Brian Setzer Unable To Play Guitar Due To Auto-Immune Disease

The Stray Cats icon Brian Setzer has revealed that he has been diagnosed with an auto-immune diesase that has left him unable to play guitar, but he believes he can "beat this".
He shared, "Hi everybody, I just wanted to check in with you all. Towards the end of the last Stray Cats tour I noticed that my hands were cramping up. I've since discovered that I have an auto-immune disease. I cannot play guitar.
"There is no pain, but it feels like I am wearing a pair of gloves when I try to play. I have seen some progress in that I can hold a pen and tie my shoes. I know this sounds ridiculous, but I was at a point where I couldn't even do that. Luckily, I have the best hospital in the world down the block from me. It's called the Mayo Clinic. I know I will beat this, it will just take some time.
"I love you all, Brian"
Brian Setzer Orchestra's 'Vavoom' Getting Special Vinyl Reissue
The Brian Setzer Orchestra's 'The Dirty Boogie' Getting Limited Edition Vinyl Reissue
Brian Setzer Orchestra's Guitar Slinger Set For Limited Edition Vinyl Reissue
Brian Setzer Names Top 5 Songs That Inspire Him
Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Deliver 'Gods Of Rock N Roll'- Don Felder Recovering After On Stage Collapse- Brian Setzer Unable To Play Guitar- more
Allman Bros Offshoot The Brothers Special Shows- Paul McCartney Third And Final Bowery Show- Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes Expand Live at the Greek- more
Dierks Bentley Delivers 'She Hates Me' Video For Valentine's Day- Jason Isbell Streams 'Foxes In The Snow'- Russell Dickerson- more
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Don Felder Recovering After On Stage Collapse
Cheap Trick Forced To Cancel Shows Hours Before Start Time
Watch Damiano David's 'Nothing Beats Like A Heart' Video
Underoath Reveal 'All The Love Is Gone' Video
Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Deliver 'Gods Of Rock N Roll'
Brian Setzer Unable To Play Guitar Due To Auto-Immune Disease
KISS Celebrate Valentine's Day With Fan-Curated Playlist
Head Automatica Return With New Song 'Annulment'