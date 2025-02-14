Don Felder Recovering After On Stage Collapse

Legendary former Eagles guitarist Don Felder is recovering after he collapsed on stage during a performance on the Rock Legends Cruise. His camp revealed that he was suffering from dehydration.
They took to social media and shared, ""We appreciate everyone's concern regarding Don Felder's abrupt stop to his show last night on the Rock Legends Cruise. After receiving medical attention he was deemed to be suffering from dehydration. He was given fluids, and is feeling much better.
"To ensure he has ample time to rehydrate and recover fully, we are working on rescheduling today's shows and adjusting the remainder of the cruise schedule accordingly.
"Thank you for your understanding, and remember-drink your water!"
