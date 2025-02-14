Singled Out: Falling Stars' Waiting For Love

Chicago-based four-piece Falling Stars released their "Garden Variety" EP last summer and are gearing up for a busy 2025. To celebrate we asked Andy Mead to tell us about their single "Waiting For Love" to help us celebrate Valentine's Day! Here is the story:

There are so many ways that songs collide with you, challenging you to snag them before they whip down the slide right past you. We've all heard those bits, "what comes first, the words or the music?" and "Waiting for Love" started with the first line - "We're all waiting for a good thing, waiting for the pills to kick in." Though really, "Pills" could be anything, right? Fresh air? A hug? Someone answers the phone? This was really about someone close to me struggling to find some mental health balance and stability and it happened to involve getting on some meds...sometimes a good thing!

The song took off from there, and Mark (Sheehy, guitars, vocals) and Jeff (Maharry, bass, vocals) came up with a great guitar/bass lick that rides back and forth throughout the song - good bones to hang the rest on.

"Waiting For Love" doesn't have the traditional "verse/chorus/bridge" thingy going on, which probably makes it a more interesting listen. When you have three writers in a band, there ends up being many different ways that songs get presented - everything from bringing in very mapped out demos, "you do this, you do that," to just bringing in some twigs and rolled up newspapers and seeing what you can burn down. The guys got the fire going good on this one. Enjoy!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

