Underoath Reveal 'All The Love Is Gone' Video

Underoath have shared a music video for their new single "All The Love Is Gone". The track comes from their forthcoming album "The Place After This One", which will arrive on March 28th.

Guitarist Tim McTague had this to say about the new album, "The Place After This One is a multi-faceted idea. The fact that we grew up so sheltered and spiritual, and are trying to reconcile how we grew up against what we see now in the new age. Underoath, albeit intact and the same, is simultaneously so different.

"Our band has gone through a lot of chaos. I think there's something beautiful about the idea of not just abandoning everything when things get weird. Whether it be your faith, or your band, or your marriage, or your relationships.

"The idea that there is a place after this one, even if it's with the same people or it's with the same God, or it's with the same town. Things compound when it's good, and you just cut out the things that are bad."

