Guns N' Roses Fuel Finale Of Cobra Kai

Guns N' Roses late 1980s hit "Sweet Child Of Mine" was the soundtrack to the final montage scene in the final episode of "Cobra Kai", the Netflix streaming series that concludes the "Karate Kid" saga.
In the best tradition of 1980s films, the song comes on at the end of a big victory and takes viewers through a montage of resolutions for the characters in the show.
While "Cobra Kai" stayed true to many of the traditions of the original film series, including the use of montages, the show also flipped the script by offering viewers a look at the things from the other preceptive.
"Karate Kid" was the classic black and white tale of the underdog (good) Daniel LaRusso overcoming the bully (evil) Johnny Lawrence, shown from the viewpoint of LaRusso.
"Cobra Kai" offered a glimpse into Johnny Lawrence and other villain's characters and showed that things were not also so black and white, creating heroes where bad guys once stood.
The music of the 1980s were the core soundtrack to the "Cobra Kai" series with hard rock hits Poison's "Nothing But A Good Time" kicking things off in the pilot, Ratt's "Round and Round", Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It", AC/DC's "Back in Black" and "Thunderstruck," Motley Crue's "Kickstart My Heart" and "Girls, Girls, Girls", Judas Priest's "You Got Another Things Coming", Van Halen's "Unchained", W.A.S.P.'s "I Wanna Be Somebody", to pop and alternative songs like "Bananarama's "Cruel Summer" (also in the original "Karate Kid", OMD's "If You Leave", Wang Chung's "Dance Hall Days", Journey's "Open Arms", Phil Collins' "In The Air Tonight", Jon Bon Jovi's "Blaze Of Glory", Kenny Loggins' "Playing With The Boys", DOA's "You Spin Me Round", and more
Guns N' Roses, Prince, Clapton Part Of AXS TV's National Guitar Day Celebration
Alice Cooper To Be Joined By Ex-Guns N' Roses Star On Upcoming Dates
Sammy Hagar And Matt Sorum Lead Rock For Responders Benefit Concert Lineup
Slash and Sammy Hagar Jam Foreigner Into The Rock Hall (2024 In Review)
Guns N' Roses Fuel Finale Of Cobra Kai- Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison's 'Gods Of Rock N Roll' Video- more
Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Deliver 'Gods Of Rock N Roll'- Don Felder Recovering After On Stage Collapse- Brian Setzer Unable To Play Guitar- more
Dierks Bentley Delivers 'She Hates Me' Video For Valentine's Day- Jason Isbell Streams 'Foxes In The Snow'- Russell Dickerson- more
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Guns N' Roses Fuel Finale Of Cobra Kai
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison's 'Gods Of Rock N Roll' Video
Video: New York Dolls' David Johansen Thanks Fans for Cancer Fight Support
OK Go Announce 'And the Adjacent Possible' Album With Two New Tracks
Peter Murphy Streams New Song 'Swoon'
The Lumineers Rock The Tonight Show
Moon Fever Share 'Taking Cover' Lyric Video
Singled Out: Edgar Breau's Cornpone The King Of Jive