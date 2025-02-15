Peter Murphy Streams New Song 'Swoon'

Peter Murphy has shared a brand new single called "Swoon", which is the follow-up to his duet with Boy George "Let The Flowers Grow." Reybee sent over the following details:

Produced by YOUTH (Pink Floyd, Killing Joke, The Orb, Paul McCartney "The Firemen," Faith No More, Alien Sex Fiend, Siouxsie and the Banshees), the song is the first track to be released from Peter's new album Silver Shade to be released on May 9, 2025. Recorded at Youth's studio in Spain, it's the second album that the pair have worked on together since 2014's Lion. A symbiotic relationship born of artistic collaboration, Silver Shade is, as he recently attested, "as powerful as any of my work to date."

Peter Murphy's solo career began in 1986 with the release of Should The World Fail To Fall Apart and continues to this day. His nine previous albums have spawned such decisive singles as "All Night Long," "Indigo Eyes," "Cuts You Up," "Strange Kind of Love," "The Scarlet Thing In You," "Seesaw Sway," and "I Am My Own Name."

First emerging from the British punk and rock underground in the late '70s, Murphy (along with bandmates Daniel Ash, David J and Kevin Haskins) fronted the groundbreaking iconic rock band Bauhaus which spawned four iconoclastic and ultra-seminal albums as well as keystone singles "She's In Parties," "Silent Hedges," and, of course, "Bela Lugosi's Dead" before disbanding in 1983 with a handful of reunions since then.

