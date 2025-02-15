Singled Out: Edgar Breau's Cornpone The King Of Jive

Simply Saucer's Edgar Breau just released a new single called "Cornpone The King Of Jive", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Cornpone began as just a title for a song in my head. Cornpone would evolve lyrically into a sly and darkly humorous commentary on the lovable outlaws, criminal masterminds and cultic populist figures that populate our history, the morally duplicitous, arrogant and charismatic demigods that inflame the popular imagination and generate change sometimes good but more often harm our culture.

Using a drop D tuning on my acoustic guitar I worked out the chords playing finger style in chicken pickin' southern fried style eventually switching to my Epiphone Sheraton Pro 2 electric guitar before journeying to the Montreal studios of Dany Laj to record it. There at La La Pop Shoppe studio Dany played a classic Silvertone guitar along with Jeanette Dowling on bass and Alex Pauze on drums. They all play together in Dany Laj and the Looks. Dany cranked up my Fender Champ amp and we played live off the floor adding the vocals later. Working away from home in Montreal added to the excitement and Dany's excellent mix of Cornpone the King of Jive was the finishing touch on my brand new single. Je suis très heureux, very pleased with the excellent reception Cornpone is getting! Merci beaucoup!

