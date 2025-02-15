Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison's 'Gods Of Rock N Roll' Video

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison have released the music video for their brand new single "Gods Of Rock N Roll", which comes from the deluxe expanded edition of Billy's "The Morrison Project".

"Gods Of Rock N Roll" is not a new track, but this new version features the 61 piece Budapest Scoring Orchestra with a score that was composed and arranged by Fred Coury, as well as a choir.

Billy explained why they decided to remake the track, "Ozzy and I have breathed new life into what we always felt was a huge song. Gods Of Rock N Roll was written ten years ago in a South American hotel room, but with this re-recording we both feel we have finally made the song what it was always meant to be - a huge emotive ballad.

"A huge portion of the song was completely re-recorded, the 61 piece Budapest Scoring Orchestra recorded the orchestral score composed by Fred Coury, and then the John Burroughs High School choir were added. Barry Pointer had the unenviable task of mixing 132 tracks and he did an incredible job. The end result is what happens when Ozzy Osbourne makes some suggestions, and Billy Morrison listens!"

Ozzy spoke with Kerrang! about the song for their premiere of the music video. He shared, "Billy and I wrote Gods Of Rock N Roll together in a hotel room while I was touring in South America about 10 years ago. This re-recorded version of the song finally has all the bells and whistles. I told Billy then that it needed an orchestra and a choir, but it took 10 F***ING YEARS for him to listen to me."

Morrison said of the video, "Having the opportunity to include everyone that was involved in the making of Gods of Rock 'n' Roll and shoot it all for the video at NRG Studios was a dream come true for me. It was an amazing vibe, Ivo the Director captured the intimacy, and the fun that we had, and I believe the video truly represents the spirit of the song that Ozzy and I wrote. It's wide reaching, cinematic and shows just how amazing Ozzy is to work with. I'm honored to be putting this out into the world."

