Mark Kendall Takes Great White, Remembers Jack Russell and More

Talking Metal and SiriusXM host Mark Strigl has shared his brand new interview with Great White guitarist Mark Kendall where they discuss a wide-ranging variety of topics.

Mark sent over these details: In this exclusive interview on my personal YouTube page, Great White's Mark Kendall opens up about the passing of Jack Russell, sharing thoughts on his longtime bandmate.

He also reveals exciting details about new Great White music in the works, the band's current lineup, and their plans to play the M3 Rock Festival 2025.

Kendall takes us back to the band's glory days, reminiscing about touring with Whitesnake, his history with Guns N' Roses, and Ian Hunter. Plus, he shares the untold story of how he tried to help the late Jani Lane stay sober.

We also dive into the making of the Psycho City album and much more. Don't miss this deep dive into rock history with one of the genre's most enduring guitarists!

