Post Malone Fronts Nirvana Reunion At SNL 50 Concert

The surviving members of Nirvana took the stage for a reunion performance at the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary concert, where they were joined by Post Malone.
Post joined Dave Grohl, Kris Novoselic and Pat Smear during the three hour all-star event on Friday night (February 14th) at Radio City Music Hall in New York City for a rendition of "Smells Like Teen Spirit".
Aside from Nirvana, the special event also featured Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder teaming up with The Roots for a performance of the Tom Petty classic "The Waiting", members of the Fugees reuniting, Arcade Fire joined by David Byrne, Snoop Dogg, Jelly Roll and Miley Cyrus.
