Bret Michaels, Vince Neil, and Stephen Pearcy To Rock Bethel

The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts have announced that Bret Michaels, Vince Neil, and Stephen Pearcy will be bringing a Parti-Gras show to their stage this summer.

The Poison, Motley Crue and Ratt frontman will be performing at the venue in Bethel, NY on Sunday, August 3rd with tickets set to go on sale this Friday, February 21st.

At press time, the famed frontman have yet to officially announce the show that is billed as "an iconic night of hit songs". The venue shared, "Rock legends Bret Michaels & Vince Neil with special guest Stephen Pearcy are bringing their electrifying Parti-Gras Tour 2025 to Bethel Woods on Sunday, August 3!

"Experience a night of non-stop hits and high-energy performances that span generations. You don't want to miss this!"

Related Stories

Def Leppard, Weezer, Bret Michaels Lead Rockin' Thunder Lineup

Bret Michaels Wants Tour For Poison's 40th Anniversary (2024 In Review)

Bret Michaels 'Confident' Poison Will Return For 40th Anniversary

Bret Michaels Wants Tour For Poison's 40th Anniversary

News > Bret Michaels