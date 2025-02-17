Guns N' Roses, Tool, and Rival Sons Added To Ozzy's Final Concert

Guns N' Roses, Tool, and Rival Sons have reportedly been added to Ozzy Osbourne's farewell concert, the Back To The Beginning event that will be taking place in his hometown of Birmingham, England this summer.

The special show on July 5th at Villa Park in Birmingham will also include the reunion of Black Sabbath's original lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward.

A who's who of rock are set to take part in the event including Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, as well as supergroup participants like Sammy Hagar, Wolfgang Van Halen, former Ozzy Osbourne bandmate Jake E. Lee and Rudy Sarzo, the debut of Ghost's Papa V Perpetua, Korn's Jonathan Davis, Judas Priest's K.K. Downing, Megadeth's David Ellefson, Disturbed's David Draiman, Anthrax's Scott Ian and Frank Bello, Andrew Watt, Red Hot Chili Pepper's Chad Smith, Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan and more.

"It's my time to go Back to the Beginning....time for me to give back to the place where I was born," Ozzy Osbourne said in the original announcement. "How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever."

Ozzy also spoke about the special show on his Ozzy Speaks shows on SiriusXM and explained, "I'm not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath, but I am doing little bits and pieces with them. I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable.

"I am trying to get back on my feet. When you get up in the morning, you just jump out of bed. I have to balance myself, but I'm not dead. I'm still actively doing things."

